Potential murderer commits suicide

WINDHOEK – A swift response from a gender-based violence activist and the Namibian Police Force saved a Windhoek woman’s life as she could have been a victim of gender-based violence at the hands of her ex-boyfriend last week.

The woman had ended the relationship about two weeks ago but her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at her residence last week. However, she overpowered him and grabbed the firearm. It is alleged the man had also hidden a panga outside the woman’s house.

The initiator of ‘No to Gender Based Death and Violence’ (No to GBD/V) Zackary Itodo recovered the weapon which the man had allegedly wanted to use against the woman.

Unfortunately the man went to commit suicide by hanging himself at his house in Otjomuise before he could be arrested.

Itodo said they had started a manhunt for him only to be told about three hours later that he had committed suicide.

Itodo, who is involved with the community on a daily basis, advised people who have been in long-term relationships to be mindful how they go about ending the relationship in order not to endanger their life or that of the other person.

“Out of pain and hurt the tendency for murder or suicide is very high if not handled with care,” he cautioned.

Khomas regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas confirmed the incident. He said the man wanted to attack the woman but was overpowered. He added that the woman took the firearm and got away from him.

“She notified the police immediately and was attended to. Police started looking for him but were notified the man committed suicide by hanging,” stated Agas.

He said GBV is a concern to the police and men need to change and accept whatever comes in the relationship.

“Why force a woman when she does not want you?” he said.

Itodo embarked on a campaign this year focusing on changing the public’s mindset against any form of violence and abuse.

The campaign focuses on domestic violence, child abuse, child neglect and alcohol and drug abuse.

