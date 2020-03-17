Poultry farmers postpone meeting 

Poultry Producers Association has decided to postpone the poultry member and information day scheduled for Wednesday in Windhoek at NG Kerk, in Suiderhof until further notice.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support and interest in this important event; we will keep you informed on the new developments in due course,” the association said yesterday.

For further information, farmers are urged to contact the association’s offices.

2020-03-17 07:49:11 | 17 hours ago