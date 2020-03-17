  • March 18th, 2020



Poultry farmers postpone meeting 

Staff Reporter   Farmers Forum   Khomas
Poultry Producers Association has decided to postpone the poultry member and information day scheduled for Wednesday in Windhoek at NG Kerk, in Suiderhof until further notice.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support and interest in this important event; we will keep you informed on the new developments in due course,” the association said yesterday.
For further information, farmers are urged to contact the association’s offices.


Staff Reporter
2020-03-17 07:49:11 | 17 hours ago
