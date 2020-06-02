Preacher’s bail hearing tomorrow

The formal bail hearing of self-proclaimed prophet Jackson Babi and his co-accused Friza Naululu Dumeni will start tomorrow in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. The two accused appeared in court yesterday in order for the magistrate to fix a date for the bail application. The two had made their first court appearance on Friday and the matter was postponed to yesterday. They have been remanded in custody. Babi and Dumeni are part of eight men arrested last week for being in possession of rhino horns. Of the four accused persons, including a police officer from the VIP protection directorate, appeared in Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday while two other accused persons appeared in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Police alleged the intruders hunted, shot and killed the rhinos with hunting rifles and further removed the horns. It is alleged the crime was committed between 23 and 26 May 2020 at a farm in Gobabis district. It is said a farm employee spotted vultures in the bush while patrolling on the farm last week Tuesday. Upon close inspection, the farm employee discovered two rhino carcasses, without horns. Lawyer Kadhila Amoomo is representing Babi while Carlos Kamwi is representing Dumeni. Magistrate Linus Samunzala presided over the matter.



2020-06-02 10:16:47 | 8 hours ago