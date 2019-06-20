Prisa elects new executive committee

WINDHOEK - The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa’s (Prisa) Namibian chapter elected a new Executive Committee on Tuesday, at its first Annual General Meeting hosted at the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s Hotel School in Windhoek. The elected Executive Committee will serve as the organisation’s leadership body for the next 12 months.

Liz Tashiya was elected as the Chairperson deputised by Birgit Hoffman and Helene Meintjies. The committee also consist of Samuel Linyondi as Treasurer and André Le Roux as its Secretary. Maria Dax, Nelson Ashipala and Gladwin Groenewaldt were elected as executive members, while Hendrina Shikalepo and Shoki Shivute Kandjimi will serve as the Students’ Chapter Representatives.

The team members who were entrusted with leading the body and restoring it to its former glory received positive support from Prisa’s Chief Executive Officer Victor Sibeko.

Sibeko highlighted the importance of a professional body that will enforce high standards in the public relations and communication spheres, as well as skills development and ethical standards. He also emphasised the support that Prisa Namibia will receive from its South African counterparts. Moreover, Sibeko proposed ideas that will involve university students in the development of public relations skills, the establishment of training workshops for public relations professionals through continuous development programmes and workshops amongst others.

The team is made up of industry experts mixed with young public relations professionals who will be tasked to channel a clear business strategy for the body’s future.

Founded in 1957, the Prisa is a professional institute operating in the communications sector. As a professional body, Prisa caters for the needs and interests of public relations and communication professionals. Currently, Prisa operates throughout the Southern African region and has registered practitioners in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa.

