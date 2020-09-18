‘Prophet’ Babi, co-accused get bail hearing date

The bail hearing of self-proclaimed preacher Jackson Babi and his co-accused Ananias Ananias is scheduled to take place next week in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

The two are seeking bail in their second case where they face bribery charges for allegedly offering a N$13 000 bribe to investigation officers.

Babi and Ananias made an appearance before magistrate Samunzala Samunzala yesterday where they were informed investigations are not yet finalised in their matter.

State prosecutor Precious Matali said that there is a need to analyse data found on the accused cell phones.

Thus, the court postponed their case to 29 October for further investigations.

The court further made an order to have their bail hearing take place on 25 September.

In May, Babi was arrested alongside Frans Naululu Dumeni and they formed part of eight men arrested at the end of May for being in possession of rhino horns.

Eight men, including a police officer from the VIP protection directorate, were arrested in this case.

The prosecution charged the accused with counts of possessing or dealing in two rhino horns, hunting a rhinoceros that is protected by law and possessing a hunting rifle and ammunition without a licence.

The prosecution says Babi and Dumeni were in possession or dealt in two rhino horns at Babi’s residence in Kleine Kuppe in Windhoek on 26 and 27 May.

It is alleged the much-sought horns are linked to the poaching of two rhinos found dead and with their horns removed in the area of Gobabis in May.

According to court records, Babi has another case in Gobabis Magistrate’s Court, where he faces charges of illegal hunting of specially protected game in the Gobabis district.

Police investigations also led to the arrest of two more suspects, Alberto Mbwale and Joseph Matheus.

Mbwale and Matheus appeared in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on charges of hunting, specially protected game, and money laundering in May.

Babi and Dumeni were being represented by defence lawyer Samson Enkali.

