Pupil slapped with written warning after spitting spree Nuusita Ashipala National Omusati

ONGWEDIVA – A pupil who allegedly went on a spitting spree after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case was issued with a written warning last week.

The learner from the Mupewa Combined School in Oshikuku was charged for spitting on desks and door handles.

The parents of the learner during a disciplinary hearing held at the school on Thursday were also directed to refund the school N$2 500 that was used to disinfect the five grade 11 classrooms, school principal Steven Nelumbu said.

Nelumbu stated the money would be paid in three instalments to the school.

The principal said in punishing the learner, the school considered that he is a first-time offender and found it befitting to issue a warning letter at this stage.

“We had no budget to disinfect the school.

We found ourselves spending money because our learner engaged in such reckless behaviour hence it has to be refunded back to the school,” said Nelumbu.

Queried on what other steps the school will take once the agreement is not honoured, he said once the time given lapses, the school and its board will be required to sit again in order to map the way forward.

“But like I said, for now we have an agreement with the parents.”

The learner towards the end of last month allegedly spat on the desks and door handles at the school.

His behaviour followed the suspension of classes pending his results.

Nelumbu in an interview last week said the learner presented his negative result to the school after having received them on 3 August 2020.

The learners resumed school on 4 August 2020 and are currently busy with the mock examination.

“Classes for the affected group have resumed and our learners are currently busy with the mock examination,” he said.

Moving forward, Nelumbu cautioned the learners not to take Covid-19 lightly.

“This was a lesson for the school, and we urge all of us to adhere to the regulations. This is a serious pandemic and we should not make jokes about it because it has serious repercussions,” said the principal.

nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-08-18 09:09:50 | 2 days ago