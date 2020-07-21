Pupkewitz Foundation ploughs back Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Shoki Kandjimi

RUNDU - The Pupkewitz Foundation donated food parcels to the San community valued at N$55 000 in Rundu’s Ndama location last week.

This is part of the foundation’s Covid-19 food relief scheme, which aims to assist marginalised communities in the Kavango East region who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

In May this year, Pupkewitz Group of Companies, through its foundation, pledged N$1 million towards Covid-19 relief efforts, of which N$350 000 was allocated towards nutritious food parcels to be distributed to vulnerable groups in all 14 regions.

Zian Miller, Pupkewitz’s retail manager in Rundu, said it is important to give to the vulnerable members of society in these trying times because by doing so, the company will also gain the support of the people.

“Pupkewitz Foundation felt that there was a need in our community, particularly with the San community. That is why we decided to step up and assist the beneficiaries in line with our Covid-19 food relief scheme for the vulnerable people,” Miller said.

The manager also urged other business people and companies in the region to emulate their deeds as vulnerable people are in need of their assistance. Miller further said that the San community in the region is faced with numerous challenges and the Pupkewitz Foundation alone would not be able to solve all of them, therefore, other businesses should come on board.

About 150 food parcels were donated, which included tinned fish, canned beef, cooking oil, butternut, and onions. The Pupkewitz Foundation collaborated up with the directorate of marginalised communities in the office of the Vice-President to identify the intended beneficiaries.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Katewa, expressed her sincere gratitude towards the foundation for assisting her family with food items. However, she cited some other shortcomings her community is faced with, such as the lack of clothes and blankets to keep themselves warm during winter.

“We are delighted for this donation, but they should add more. They shouldn’t stop giving us because we are really in need,” Katewa said.

Korenlius Malu, another beneficiary who echoed the same sentiments as his counterpart, said he is happy with the donation and that it will help feed his family.

Pupkewitz Foundation now plans to roll out the donation drive to the Rundu Rural, Mashare and Ndiyona constituencies of the Kavango East region.

- Shoki.Kandjimi@mict.gov.na

