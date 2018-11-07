Put your egos and greediness aside – Uutoni … warns sport administrators

WINDHOEK – Namibian sports have now become the breeding grounds for infighting, tribalism, nepotism, personal interests and hatred and if this repulsive trend is left unchallenged, the local sporting fraternity will soon follow the route of the dinosaurs.

These were some of the concerns raised by Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni, during a press conference in the capital yesterday, where he said the country’s youth and aspiring athletes are being short-changed as a result of endless infightings among sport administrators.

Using the ongoing brouhahas within the haunted Namibia Football Association (NFA) and the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) as classic examples of federations on a path of self-destruction and not serving the greater good of local athletes, Uutoni said the time was ripe for administrators to put their personalities and self-centeredness aside and start serving the interest of all Namibians.

“As a nation, the time has come that we should rally behind one another for the benefit of our sports-loving nation. This is the time we must start to renovate and work as a team to reform our sport sector. Sport cannot be managed through hatred, anger, nepotism, tribalism or personal interest, but only through sober minds, unity, love for one another and the love toward sport. The sports industry is big enough for all of us. The infighting is stressing players, sponsors and supporters alike. We must work hard to do away with this infighting,” said a concerned Uutoni.

Uutoni said they advised the NFA executive to relook its decision to dismiss Frans Mbidi, revisit its constitution and hold a congress within the framework of good governance. In fact, the minister is of the opinion that the NFA congress should be held this year and not next year as many felt.

He also confirmed that he has met with both the NRU factions and dialogue continues on various issues, while the Namibia Sports Commission has been tasked with advising and guiding the NFA..

