RA extends closure in line with lockdown extension …only attends to vehicles used for essential services

The Roads Authority (RA) has informed clients that in line with the extension of the lockdown period announced by President Hage Geingob on 14 April 2020, all its offices, including NaTIS, Transport Regulations and Weighbridges, will remain closed until Monday, 4 May 2020.

In terms of Motor Vehicle License renewals, customers have a 21 days grace period after the vehicle licence’s expiry date and no penalties will be added during the grace period.

“Kindly be informed that the extension for those whose documents (vehicle, driving and learner licences) have expired during the lockdown period is subject to the Minister of Works and Transport’s approval. More details about the extension and traffic fines for documents, which expired during this period, will be communicated in due course,” read a statement from the RA.

“Our offices are operating with skeleton staff and will only attend to applications for the renewal of motor vehicle licences of goods and other vehicles that are used for critical/essential services,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the renewals of driving licences will only be attended to after the lockdown period and no penalties will be charged. Those who were booked for learner and driving licence tests during the lockdown period will be attended to when our offices reopen.

Also, the service for Motor Vehicle Roadworthy tests will only be availed to clients with goods vehicles weighing above 3 500kg, which are being used to transport supplies for essential/critical services in and around the country.

Similarly, the Transport Regulations Office will only attend to applications for Cross Border and Abnormal Permits for goods vehicles carrying supplies for critical/essential services.

RA clients and stakeholders have been advised to contact the NaTIS Regional Managers for additional assistance.

2020-04-17