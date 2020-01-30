Rangers keep eye on marauding lions Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

Obrein Simasiku



OMUTHIYA – Officials from the environment ministry are on guard in the areas of Oshivelo and Casablanca where lions have been escaping from the Etosha National Park.

This is the same pride of lions that killed a donkey and cow last weekend.

This time around they did not kill any domestic animal nor attack any human after they again escaped from the park on Monday evening, says the ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda.

“Three of them returned early on Tuesday morning while the remaining three went back in the evening. We are glad no loss has occurred. Meanwhile our staff members are still in the area to monitor the situation and render immediate service if anything occurs,” he stressed.

It is suspected that part of the park’s fence is broken and believed to be the gateway.

In light of that, Muyunda said, works inspectors are also on site to assess the fence along Oshivelo and Casablanca.

Meanwhile, the headman for Oshivelo Erwin Nashikaku has called on the ministry to be proactive in addressing the matter before a human life is lost.

“Last night (Tuesday) they were lying on the road. This has become very dangerous since there are cubs among the pride. If possible the ministry should provide a helicopter to chase them further into the park, while in the same vein reduce the risk of rangers being harmed,” said Nashikaku late in the afternoon, adding that he was meeting with ministry officials to discuss how the situation could be

resolved.



2020-01-30 07:24:56 | 3 days ago