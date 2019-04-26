Records broken at the West Coast MTB Challenge

WINDHOEK – At around 07h30am last Saturday at the coastal town of Swakopmund, the usual seaside mist was absent that morning, leaving a clear path for the riders for the West Coast MTB Challenge as they looked ahead at what was to be a day when records were to be broken.

A total of 327 hands reached to the skies to give the Hollard Thumbs up, a tradition that has grown over the last three years before the start of each race. The countdown started, the last inhale, and it began.

From the beginning, it was clear that this was going to be exhilarating, as the leading pack for the 75km race set a staggering pace from the get-go. The West Coast MTB Challenge is exactly that, a challenge that will test more than just your physical limitations, it will also require every bit of skill you have as you take on the sand, single tracks and the lightning-quick reflexes required through narrow rock paths and corners.

Gerhard Mans Jnr (Sub Veteran Men) riding in Hollard colours, did not come to Swakopmund to play around, finishing the race the same way he started it, at pace. He set a new course record on the day with a time of 2:30:43.

He was followed by Ingram Cuff, crossing the finish line with a time of 2:30:47. It was more than just a course record, the fact that two Sub Vet riders dominated the Elite pack in this year’s event is an amazing feat by itself.

Drikus Coetzee (Elite Men) rode hard and crossed the line in first place with a time of 2:32:21 ahead of the MTB X-Ride winner Xavier Papo (2:34:58). Michelle Vorster (Elite Women) keeps on pushing harder and harder, taking the podium with a time of 2:43:35 ahead of her nearest rival Jolynde Aucamp in second with a time of 3:21:53.

Next up is the Otjiwa Eagle Ride MTB, one of the biggest races on the Gravel & Dirt calendar. For more information regarding the race and how you can enter, visit www.raceday.events. For the latest Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon Series results please visit the Raceday events page.

