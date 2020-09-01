Relief as fire victims receive national documents

WALVIS BAY - Some residents of Twaloloka at Walvis Bay, who lost their national documents during the devastating fire in July were issued with national documents yesterday by the ministry of home affairs. The ministry’s regional head of civil registration, Temba Nghitaunapo, and his team facilitated the process at the temporary settlement called Otweya. About 154 families were resettled at Otweya following the devastating fire, which claimed a toddler. The team verified and handed over 39 identity documents and 68 birth certificates as well as one marriage certificate to residents just before lunchtime yesterday. “A lot of people could not also collect their documents as they are at work, however, arrangements will be made for them to get their documents,” Nghitaunapo said. He added that they also experience some challenges in terms of information provided by some residents as it does not correlate with that on the system. “Unfortunately, we cannot take fingerprints at this stage due to Covid-19 but we are working on that as well. We are also working with the various state hospitals in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay to get the date of birth of some children and parents from their registries as some could not remember these vital details,” he added. Nghitaunapo said that they are also aware of some residents in Otweya that are undocumented, saying that it is vital to know when and where they came from in order for the ministry to assist them with documents. “You do not necessarily need to go back to your country of birth to get police clearance needed to get national documents but should simply work through your embassy in this regard,” he said. Twaifanwa Paulus, who is one of the residents, said she is relieved to be able to obtain her family’s documents. “It is one less problem to worry about, hence we are grateful that the government could facilitate the process for us,” she said.

2020-09-01 09:15:18 | 15 hours ago