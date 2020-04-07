Reports linking first family to Covid-19 fund dismissed Staff Reporter National Khomas

Staff Reporter

State House has dismissed rumours circulating on social media linking President Hage Geingob and his wife Monica Geingos to the distribution of the emergency package announced by government last week to support households that have lost incomes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said the Presidency has learned with disgust and dismay about a message that was posted on social media alleging, “MobiPay, a company owned by friends of President Geingob, [were] reportedly chosen to distribute emergency

Covid-19 funds.”

Owned by Standard Bank Namibia Holdings, MobiPay is the country’s biggest service provider for mobile wallets, card issuing and acquiring, cardless transactions, as well as value added services (VAS).

“There is no doubt that the message, which is ostensibly aimed at misinforming the nation, was crafted and posted by people who are on an unending but failed crusade to tarnish the name of President Geingob and the First Lady,” Hengari said in the statement on Sunday.

It is, he said, however regrettable that even at this time where

Namibians need to come together to combat the imminent threat posed by this pandemic, people still resort to spreading disinformation.

Hengari said government has put in place task force to deal with all logistical arrangements related to Covid-19.

“In line with President Geingob’s call for transparency and zero tolerance for corruption, and to assure taxpayers that the funds earmarked for Covid-19 will be used for the intended purposes, the task force has measures in place within its governance structure to ensure accountability,” said Hengari.

“It should, therefore, be noted that the Presidency is not involved in the procurement process of goods and services, and such campaigns of disinformation undermine the seriousness with which Namibians should deal with Covid-19,” he added. Hengari called on the nation to unite and not to be distracted in their quest to defeating this deadly virus. “Let us all abide by the guidelines and stay safe,” he advised.



2020-04-07 08:45:36 | 12 hours ago