Resistance to change – The enemy of human progress Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Karlos Naimwhaka

As per the previous writing for the Oshimwenyo Corner, change is inevitable and resistance to it can bring nothing more than pain or even destruction. Change can be compared to water – and the best analogy would be flood water.

If the flood water pathway is blocked, water will always find another way to flow through. This can mean the water would find a new pathway, or it may even destroy whatever is blocking it altogether.

A house can be built in the stream where water flows. To ensure this house remains safe and intact, the builder would have to consider the flow of water. In other words, he must respect the flow of water or else the water will retaliate in one way or another.

So, he/she would build it in such a way that the flow of water is uninterrupted. If not so, he/she ignorantly blocks the pathway. For a short while, it may look like all is good, but he may get a shock of his life when the house starts to flood from the underground.

Now one may be wondering why almost half of this writing is about something that is common sense or obvious. It was purposefully done so as a reminder – lest we forget – and this cannot be more relevant at the times we find ourselves in.

For so long, it seems the illusion of control has been the premise. The premise from which we go about in our business dealings, handling of resources, as well as the flow of information and many more. But like it or not, the world is at the juncture where the illusion of power is exposed.

Information is readily available; resources are easily shared, and wealth is built even without the monopoly of banks. Although some may still be in denial, the time has come to realise that all the control we thought we have had was only temporary. Trying to pretend we are still in control, which is nothing, but a subtle way of resistance only exposes us even further.

The downside of resistance, though, is that it may create more struggle than the comfort we seek. It robs us off an opportunity to learn, adapt and a breath of fresh air.

Resistance also limits and blurs our vision that we may only see the temporal and the trivial, missing out on the long-term and bigger picture.

Resistance, on the other hand, also frustrates those who are open, flexible and easily adapt.

It stifles the flow of progress and renewed energy of ideas, as well as innovation. It does so by not giving it a voice. And this is the voice the forces of resistance are often up against because it may shake and bring discomfort to the status quo.

The question is, now that change is the only constant thing and resistance to it may be the worst idea, where should we stand? Is it with those who are going with and ready to embrace change?

Or should we side with those who are full of fear of loss? Because the future belongs to those who have learned from the misery of resistance. There is no need to resist change for fear of loss when all is already lost even long before we got it.

E-mail: karlsimbumusic@gmail.com

OSHIMWENYO is published every Friday in the New Era newspaper with contributions from Karlos Naimwhaka.



2020-07-17 13:46:36 | 3 days ago