Retailers cash in on Easter with Easter egg specials

WINDHOEK - This weekend marks one of two major Christian holidays on the Christian calendar - Easter- a holiday where devout Christians remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

But retailers are seemingly using this Christian holiday to cash in a few bucks for those who may not necessarily know, understand or even care to attach meaning to Easter. Like in previous years, retailers have been running various promotions and specials on Easter, particularly on Easter eggs.

Pick n Pay Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group is running an Easter promotion at its 22 stores nationwide. The Marketing Manager, Victoria Möller, says they are offering a range of specials on groceries this Easter.

Möller said they expect profit during Easter as a result of a combination of things – offering the right product at the right price, at the right time to their customers and most importantly providing different offers and specials with the best customer service regardless of whether it is Easter or any other holiday.

“Easter is one of those times where the holiday and the theme lend itself to provide our customers with goods that are specific to this time and the religious holiday. Things such as hot cross buns and Easter eggs are items that are related to the theme and are, therefore, mostly only found during this season,” Möller explained.

She emphasised that selling Easter eggs plays a big role in translating the Easter theme to their customers. Although Easter is traditionally a Christian holiday, the tradition is celebrated around the world with Easter egg hunts and other traditional games but it is mostly marked by the giving of Easter eggs to loved ones, said Möller.

Traditionally, children would paint and decorate hard-boiled eggs, but this tradition has also slowly made way for the sweet treats such as marshmallow and chocolate eggs as well as chocolate bunnies.

According to Möller, as one of the biggest retailers in the country, this is the best time to sell the Easter Eggs as most retailers sell the most of a themed product during the season as it gives the product relevance.

Clicks Namibia has also been running promotions and specials for Easter. This week they have a 3 for 2 promotions on all their Easter chocolates in store, and also on many other products available in their store. The Clicks Namibia Assistance Store Manager, Christa Horases told New Era that they intend to make a profit by attracting more customers with their current promotions in store.

“Selling Easter eggs during Easter holidays has become more of a tradition to many of us and our customers. This is the time that our customers enjoy Easter eggs with their families,” said Horases, adding that this is the time Easter eggs sell out the most because people celebrate the rising of Christ from death, therefore, it is the best time to enjoy them with family and friends.

The Crazy Store, one of the most active stores in Wernhil Park, has on Easter promotions and specials Easter eggs and other accessories. Its promotion is valid until month end.



