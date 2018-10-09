Review panel nullifies rubbish tender

KATIMA MULILO - The Katima Mulilo Town Council is embroiled in allegations of awarding a lucrative rubbish removal tender and was recently directed by the Procurement Review Panel to re-advertise the tender.

The objections for the tender award were made by unsuccessful bidders.

New Era understands three bidders who were unsuccessful applied for a review after the Katima Mulilo Town Council disqualified them for reasons ranging from failure to own a track, bidding outside the line of business and poor performance in previous bids.

According to the review panel, “the bid evaluation process was conducted using a criteria which did not form part of the specifications as set out in the bid documents, thus depriving bidders of crucial information which determined the outcome of the performance of their bids.”

The panel further stated the town council violated Section 52 and 53 of the Procurement Act “which dictates that bids are to be evaluated according to the criteria and methodology set out in the bidding documents”.

The panel thus found that all the decisions taken by KMTC are nullified as of 03 October 2018, and “should the Katima Mulilo Town Council wish to proceed with the procurement activity concerned herein, it’s ordered to start afresh with clear specifications to potential bidders and in compliance with the Act and its Regulations”.

