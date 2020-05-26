Road deaths mar weekend

The first long weekend after the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions resulted in an upsurge in critical injuries and death on national

roads.

Over 11 lives were lost, while 20 people, including the governor of Omusati region Erginus Endjala, escaped death by a whisker, though they sustained injuries when the vehicles they were travelling in crashed over the

weekend.

In the Oshikoto region, a caretaker and three children died instantly after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another vehicle between Oshivelo and Omuthiya on the afternoon of Sunday before Africa Day

According to Oshikoto police regional commander Commissioner Armas Shivute, the driver of a grey Kia was trying to overtake the Toyota pickup in which the victims were travelling.

The driver of the pickup also attempted to overtake another slower car at the same time, leading to the fatal collision.

Both vehicles lost control and overturned.

Shivute said there were six occupants in the bakkie, including three elders and three children.

“The other two occupants, the driver and another passenger, sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Omuthiya state hospital. No one was injured from the other vehicle, the Kia,” Shivute explained.

In the same region, a 71-year-old male lost his life when the driver of a Kia SUV lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst at Tsintsabis on Sunday afternoon around 17h00.

Shivute said a female driver, who does not have a valid driver’s licence, was travelling from Tsumeb with her son, aged five, in a black SUV and three other passengers on board.

“After a tyre burst, the driver lost control over the vehicle. One passenger succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. The relative to the driver is currently admitted in a Tsumeb hospital and their condition is stable. The driver and her son were slightly injured, and they were kept in the hospital for observations,” he said.

At Otjozondjupa and on the Okahandja-Otjiwarongo road, a 23-year-old motorist lost control of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to overturn. There were nine occupants in the car, including the driver and an 18 months old baby girl.

According to police spokesperson Inspector Maureen Mbeha, all the seven occupants who were seated at the back of the GWM pickup were thrown out and they sustained serious injuries.

One passenger died on the spot while another died in the Otjiwarongo state hospital.

“Three passengers who were seriously injured were transferred to Windhoek for further treatment and others are admitted in the Otjiwarongo hospital. Only the driver was discharged, with minor injuries on his left hand,” she said.

In Omusati, three people lost their lives in separate road accidents, in which a 29-year-old male died instantly after he sustained serious head injuries when the driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling failed to stop at the T-junction, causing the vehicle to shoot past the road sign and overturned.

“The incident occurred at Oshikuku town in the main road and the vehicle was being driven from the Okalongo direction. It is believed the driver and the deceased were coming from a friend’s wedding,” said Warrant Officer Anna Kunga.

The victim was identified as Bonifatius Hilifavali Shafa from Okalongo.

Another accident occurred at Omakange at Ondjeke village on the main road of Omakange and Iitananga village in the Tsandi constituency.

According to Kunga, it was reported the driver of a white Toyota pickup was driving from Omakange to Iitananga, and at Ondjeke village, the car hit a 19-year-old pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian died on the spot.

In Ohangwena, regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Zacharia Amakali confirmed the death of a 49-year-old Cornelius Shishiveni Shikongo, who died after the car he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred on Saturday on the Okatana-Onhuno road.

Amakali said two passengers, aged 31 and 28, who were in the car that was being driven by the victim, survived with serious injuries and were transported to the Oshakati state hospital.

He said a 40-year-old female, who was the driver of the other car involved in the accident, as well as a six-year-old passenger, survived the fatal crash.



