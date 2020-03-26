  • March 29th, 2020



Rundu street vendors kicked off the kerb

John Muyamba   National   Kavango East
RUNDU – The Rundu Town Council is strictly enforcing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including announcing a ban on street vendors occupying public streets. 

“Street vendors and hawkers are prohibited from selling in the streets, and open market vendors are encouraged to sit a distance of one metre from one another,” said acting CEO Sam Nekaro. 
The town council has furthermore cancelled all reservations of the Rundu trade fair hall for the next 30 days and has also discouraged all public gatherings of more than 50 people as suspended by the head of state, as well as instructed closure of all sports facilities in the town’s boundaries and people are not allowed to gather there to have sports activities. 

“The restrictions and advice will apply until further notice,” he noted. Nekaro has urged all retail shops and businesses to provide hand sanitisers to all customers along with their employees. 

“Shop trolleys, surfaces and all equipment must be disinfected as often as possible and all businesses must create enough ventilation at the working environment,” he said. The acting CEO further urged public transport operators to maintain cleanliness in all their vehicles. 

“We should at all times practise regular hand-washing with soap and running water or hand sanitiser and as advised by health professionals. Always cover your mouth and nose when sneezing with disposable tissue or flexed elbow, and at all times avoid close contact such as handshakes, hugs and kissing. Let’s all work together to protect the lives of all Rundu inhabitants and visitors against Covid-19,” he stressed. 

The Rundu Intermediate Hospital has erected a tent next to the hospital’s main gate where people can go for screening if they experience symptoms or just for a check-up.  
- jmuyamba@nepc.com.na


John Muyamba
2020-03-26 07:59:08 | 3 days ago
