Rundu to fill Sinimbo’s council position John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU - Rundu has started arrangements to replace local authority councillor Verna Sinimbo who recently resigned to contest for a parliamentary seat on Swapo’s ticket in the upcoming general elections.

Sinimbo resigned with immediate effect on 16 October 2019 in fulfilment of eligibility requirements for her candidature to the National Assembly.

Sinimbo is also a former Rundu mayor.

“On 17 October 2019, the council submitted a request to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to give notice in the Government Gazette, as required by the Local Authorities Act, that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of the Town Council of Rundu,” said the acting CEO Herman Haingura.

Haingura told this reporter that council also notified Swapo as required by the Local Authorities Act, to nominate a member to fill the vacancy within three months from 16 October 2019.

“Both the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and Swapo Party acknowledged receipt of the notices. The council is waiting for the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to publish the vacancy notice in the Government Gazette and for Swapo Party to nominate a member to fill the vacancy,” he said.

2019-10-28 06:49:21 | 4 hours ago