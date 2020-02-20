Rural whizkid appeals for help Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OHAIYANDA - A girl who passed grade 12 with flying colours is appealing for financial assistance from Good Samaritans to further her studies.

The 19-year-old Lavinia Hautoni completed grade 12 last year at Uukule Secondary School in the Oshikoto region where she obtained 38 points, with a level three in English.

Despite her good showing, she was unable to register at local tertiary institutions because she was not accepted at any. After learning her situation from a WhatsApp group, New Era traced Hautoni at her village of Ohaiyanda situated in a remote area, about 60km south east of Omuthiya.

Sitting in a ramshackle hut, Hautoni opens up to this reporter, saying she had applied to further her education at the University of Namibia Hifikepunye Pohamba campus. However, she was not accepted nor did she receive an acknowledgement letter from the institution.

She applied to study education, while nursing was her second option. Hautoni comes from an impoverished family and besides her ageing grandparents, there is no other person well acquainted with her potential and who can assist her in furthering her education.

“I am humbly appealing to the whole nation for someone to assist me. I come from a poor family. I lost my mother and never met my father, I have no one else to go to,” she stated.

Hautoni lost her mother at a tender age and has been in the care of her grandparents, while her father reportedly abandoned them at birth. Her father is believed to be residing in Ongwediva where he is apparently a teacher, according to her grandmother, Ndamono-Nghenda Shaambeni.

*Those willing to assist Lavinia can contact her at 0814324822 or her former teacher at 0813795488.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-02-20 08:20:18 | 2 days ago