RVTC, town council ink deal

RUNDU - The Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC ) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rundu Town Council (RTC) which will see the council continue to provide job attachments to trainees in the field of plumbing, bricklaying and office administration.

The MoU was signed to reaffirm the existing corporation between the two institutions.

Various trainees have over the years benefited from internships that has groomed and prepared them for the work environment and in the process developing their knowledge and skills.

“I am delighted to be here today at the signing of an agreement to formalise and deepen the partnership between Rundu Town Council and Rundu Vocational Centre. This agreement is a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration, for many years RVTC and RTC have directed their focus and expertise on fostering training, we have come a long way and now is the moment to strengthen our cooperation and enhance our training policy,” said the RVTC Manager Kornelius Lukas.

RTC provided RVTC trainees with job attachments since the training institution has been established and many of these trainees have ended up being employed by the council.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the council management committee and the entire staff in making this agreement a reality. With good will, clear ambitions and a strong commitment to work together and I look forward to taking the next steps toward our common goal of better, more equitable training and well-being for all of us,” Lukas said.

2019-10-03 07:18:12 5 hours ago