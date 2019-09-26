SA banking strike not expected to affect local operations

WINDHOEK – An industry-wide banking strike scheduled to take place in South Africa this Friday is not bank specific and is expected to have little or no bearing on Namibian banking activities. In addition, the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) says its member banks are taking the necessary precautions to minimise disruption and inconvenience to South African customers ahead of the proposed protest action. In a statement issued earlier this week, Basa said banks will be operating as usual on Friday.

Also, responding to Inside Business yesterday, Bank Windhoek, which is locally-owned and operated, assured its clients that the impending strike by the employees of banks in South Africa will have no impact on its operations.

“Bank Windhoek is a wholly-owned and operated Namibian financial institution with no system links to South Africa that will affect its operations locally. All our branches, ATMs, and digital services such as iBank, Cellphone Banking and our Mobile App will function normally on Friday, 27 September as they would on any other business day,” said Bank Windhoek managing director, Baronice Hans.

Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) yesterday headed to court in an effort to block the banking strike where about 40 000 South African bank employees are expected to participate. The strike is being led by South Africa’s largest financial union, Sasbo, with the mass action also being supported by trade federation Cosatu.



2019-09-26 07:53:52 18 hours ago