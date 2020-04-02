  • April 2nd, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Focus \ SA says virus tally rising slower than thought

SA says virus tally rising slower than thought

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
677
0

Share on social media

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus epidemic has killed five people and infected 1 353 in South Africa, the health minister announced Tuesday, saying the spread of the virus was not as rapid as expected.
Zweli Mkhize said despite huge backlogs at lab services, 39 500 tests have been conducted as the country observed the fifth day of a 21-day lockdown, in a bid to contain the outbreak.
“The rate of increase is not as high as anticipated,” Mkhize said. – Nampa/AFP


Staff Reporter
2020-04-02 10:04:22 | 11 hours ago
Home \ Focus \ SA says virus tally rising slower than thought - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds