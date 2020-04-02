SA says virus tally rising slower than thought Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus epidemic has killed five people and infected 1 353 in South Africa, the health minister announced Tuesday, saying the spread of the virus was not as rapid as expected.

Zweli Mkhize said despite huge backlogs at lab services, 39 500 tests have been conducted as the country observed the fifth day of a 21-day lockdown, in a bid to contain the outbreak.

“The rate of increase is not as high as anticipated,” Mkhize said. – Nampa/AFP

