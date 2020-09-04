Safety concerns for ill-equipped cops at roadblock

The governor of the Khomas region, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, says she is concerned about the shortage or lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, sanitisers and gloves for police officers manning the roadblock at Kapp’s farm outside Windhoek. The governor said she experienced the issue first-

hand on Wednesday morning while on her way to Dordabis settlement and surrounding farms in Windhoek Rural constituency to assess the Covid-19 situation on the ground. “In response to this identified shortage, without any further delay today my office and the Khomas Regional Council will hand over 4 170 surgical masks, 25-litre hand sanitiser, 200 hand gloves and 190 cloth masks from Prophet Martinien Elamenji of the Eternal Life Worship City in Prosperita to the Khomas Police Regional Commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo, to prevent any possibility of putting our law enforcement officers at risk of contracting the virus,” she said during her weekly briefing yesterday. She added that many of the previous illegal practices at the roadblock have now successfully been averted. “We must also confirm that our law enforcement agencies are currently confronted with people who are getting the permit to pass the roadblock under the pretext of being the surrounding commercial farmers to further their illegal routes,” she said.

Giving feedback on the situation at Dordabis and surrounding areas, the governor explained that the provision of water by the Khomas Regional Council to the local communities for the effective application and general adherence to the health and hygiene protocols are at a very satisfactory level. “We managed to distribute the needed IEC materials, translated in most of our local languages/vernaculars, to this rural community as part of strengthening the public awareness mobilisation process in line with our risk communication and community engagement strategy and the same IEC materials will also be distributed to all the other localities in the region, through the constituency councillors, depending on their availability from suppliers,” she stated. Nevertheless, she said, she has requested a donation of soaps, masks, sanitisers and gloves from all social partners and strategic stakeholders in the region to address the needs on the ground. - ljason@nepc.com.na

