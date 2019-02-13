Saints starts title defence on a high note …thrilling action in hockey league

WINDHOEK - The opening fixtures of the 2019 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League took place this past weekend in Windhoek and it proved to be nothing but thrills and spills throughout the course of the first round.

Men’s Premier League

Saints, who are the current champions, kicked off their title defence with an emphatic win over fellow league rivals Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) to set the precedent for the season. DTS, who were missing some of their key players, struggled throughout the game after Saints proved to be too strong during the encounter.

This resulted in Liam Hermanus scoring his first hat trick of the season. The national team goalkeeper DJ Strauss, who currently plays for DTS, had his hands full as he pulled off multiple saves throughout the match.

Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC) faced a newly revived Wanderers team. The entertaining game ended with a 6:3 win for WOBSC with Siyabonga Martins showing no signs of slowing down as he netted his first hat-trick of the season.

Women’s Premier League

Saints continued their club’s success by overcoming DTS with a 5:0 victory. Wanderers got the better of WOBSC with a 4:0 win. Wanderer’s player Helé Steenkamp revved up her goal tally with three goals in the opener.

Men’s Reserve Premier League

Saints beat Wanderers 5:0 while DTS overcame Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) with a 5:2 win. Saints defeated WOBSC 1:0 in a tightly contested fixture. WOBSC went on to secure a 3-all draw against Angels. However, the latter lost concertation which saw them go down 6:0 against DTS. The fixtures in this league ended with Nust losing 3:2 against Wanderers.

Women’s Reserve Premier League

Saints ran rampant over DTS with a 9:1 win, as Wiandi Ludwig found the net an impressive four times.

Men’s First League

DTS and WOBSC shared the points in a 4-all draw. After beating DTS 6:3, Saints registered another 8:4 win against WOBSC.

Women’s First League

Saints overcame United 2:1 in a closely competitive encounter. Angels comfortably overpowered Wanderers with a 5:0 win. United, on the other hand, lost 3:1 against Wanderers.

Men’s Second League

WOBSC recorded the largest number of goals in a game over the weekend when they defeated DTS 13:0. Saints also inflicted another defeat on DTS with a 12:0 win.

Women’s Second League

The only fixture in this league saw Saints defeat DTS 2:1. The next round of fixtures of the 2019 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League, will take place this coming weekend at the Windhoek Show Grounds, Wanderers Indoor Hockey Field and at The Dome, in Swakopmund.

