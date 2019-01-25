Second archery competition a huge success

KEETMANSHOOP – For the umpteenth time the south demonstrated that is not shy of tough competition.

Keetmanhoop Privaat Skool (KPS) hosted a National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) competition, which attracted a total of 40 archers and even though participants had to compete in windy conditions and searing heat, not to mention enduring the network problems since of late everything is electronic and nothing wanted to work as planned, archers certainly gave their all enjoying the competition on display.

Event organisers applauded all the winners, expressing the hope that points accumulated from the competition collected would take them closer to the NASP Africa Championship, before the national and development teams are selected.

“The day would not have been possible and successful had it not been for the support of the following sponsors: C.H. Civils, Southernroad, Khabuser Apteek, Riaan Steenkamp, Pro Edge Steel, Zenny Jakobs, Rolein Lochner, Willie Loftie-Eaton, Suide Distributors, Danelle Coleman, Ingo Klitzke, Wutow, Electrowise and Coca-Cola Namibia,” reads a statement from NASP.

Also from as far as Lüderitz – LMR Constructions, SR Refrigeration, Udo’s Auto Center, Luderitzbucht Pharmacy, Reich’s Pharmacy, Cisely Burgess, and Aus Namib Garage received a pat on the back.

