Second edition of Sanlam Coastal Marathon launched…to be bigger and better 

WINDHOEK – The 2nd edition of the ever-growing Sanlam Coastal Marathon was officially launched in the capital yesterday, where organisers promised to make the 2019 edition of the popular annual marathon bigger and better.

Targeting more than 5000 participants for this year’s showpiece, runners will battle it out in four categories namely the 5-km fun run/walk, 10-km, 21-km and the 42.2-km marathon, which is the real McCoy of the Sanlam Coastal Marathon. The marathon is slated for 23 March at the coastal town of Swakopmund.

Speaking at the media launch yesterday, Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager Hilaria Graig said they are excited to be hosting this event once again.

“After a very successful inaugural marathon last year, we are excited to bring back the Sanlam Coastal Marathon, which we promise will be bigger and better than last year’s event,” she said.

Graig explained that the marathon aims to promote health and fitness while at the same time creating a platform for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to exercise their craft. She further stressed that the Sanlam Coastal Marathon is like no other as it is the only marathon linked to an elite marathon in Africa, IAAF-accredited Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

As with last year’s edition, this year’s winners of the 42.2-km race will not only receive a cash prize of N$15 000 but are also guaranteed automatic all expenses paid participation in the IAAF Gold Label Status Sanlam Cape Town Marathon taking place in September.

“we would like as many people as possible to attend, hence we are charging the lowest entry fees, while giving the highest prizes compared to other marathons in the country,” Graig concluded. Closing date for entries is 19 March 2019.

Athletics Namibia (AN) president Erwin Naimwaka, who also witnessed the launch applauded Sanlam for creating a platform for upcoming and established local athletes to showcase their talents at major races such as the Sanlam Coastal Marathon.

Naimwaka urged Sanlam to continue playing their role as one of the biggest contributors to the development of athletic in Namibia through the Sanlam Coastal Marathon, adding that the local athletics fraternity is hamstrung by financial difficulties and platforms such as the Sanlam Coastal Marathon fittingly provides local runners with much needed exposure and opportunities to display their talents.

Participants will run the Swakopmund/Henties Bay route and at clearly indicated points they will U-turn and end at the Pro-Ed Akademie in Swakopmund were the race will start. Number collection will take place at the Pro-Ed Akademie on Friday, 22 March 2019 from 15h00 until 18h00.

Entry tickets are available online via EventsToday at www.today.com.na/events or via the PayToday App or at any Airtime City kiosk. Tickets are going for N$20.00 for 5-km, N$40.00 for 10-km and N$80.00 for 21-km and 42.2-km.

Prizes for both male and female winners are as follows:

42.2-km

1st Place: N$ 15,000, and automatic participation in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

2nd Place: N$ 10,000

3rd Place: N$ 5,000

21-km

1st Place N$ 5,000

2nd Place N$ 3,000

3rd Place N$ 2, 000

10-km

1st Place: N$ 2,000

2nd Place: N$ 1,000

3rd Place: N$ 500

2019-03-01 11:25:18 1 months ago