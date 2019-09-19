Security guard arrested after sex deal went bad

WINDHOEK – A security guard was arrested after he allegedly used a gun to silence a woman with whom he had sex for money at Ongwediva last Saturday.

The 32-year-old suspect allegedly used his gun to threaten the 30-year-old victim after she demanded money that was due to her in exchange for sex.

“The suspect threatened the complainant not to tell the husband with the firearm when she was asking the money she was promised in exchange for sexual intercourse,” explained Namibian Police (Nampol) spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi.

According to the police, the suspect had sexual intercourse with the complainant who is the wife of his domestic worker. The suspect has been arrested and police investigations in the matter are ongoing.

Cases of rape, assault by threat and pointing a firearm have been opened against the suspect.

In an unrelated incident, a case of rape, attempted murder and theft was opened at Ondangwa on Thursday. It is alleged that an intruder broke into a house and attempted to rape, kill and steal from a 24-year-old woman at Iilagati village, Haiyandja. The victim was allegedly sleeping with her nine-month-old baby when the 35-year-old suspect broke into the house with an axe and a knife.

Upon entering the house, the suspect allegedly ordered the victim to remain silent when he tried to rape her. The victim allegedly did not heed the instructions of the suspect and instead screamed for help.

“The owner of the house heard the screaming and came asking what was going on. That is when the suspect took the complainant’s cellphone and ran away,” explained Shikwambi.

The suspect was arrested after his footprints were followed to his mother’s house.

