Self-confessed rapist remanded in custody

A 50-year-old man who last year confessed to abducting and sexually violating a minor was remanded in police custody, as the police are yet to obtain a statement from the victim.

Jeremia van Wyk, well known as Boesman, is facing a count of rape and a count of abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping, charges he pleaded guilty to on his first appearance last year.

During his appearance in Katutura Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, Van Wyk was informed that police investigations into his case are yet to be completed.

“There are still three witness statements outstanding, including that of the victim. The investigating officer has promised to obtain the statements but the witnesses allegedly never showed up,” explained state prosecutor Victoria Likius.

According to the State, the investigating officer did not indicate if she herself went to the witnesses.

After confessing to the heinous crime in August 2019, the court refused to release van Wyk on bail citing that it would not be in the interest of justice.

Van Wyk confessed in court that he picked up the little girl around 13h00 on the date in question from her school in Khomasdal. He said they walked from the victim’s school to Katutura where he sexually violated the minor.

Van Wyk gave graphic details of what he had done to the minor. Following the sexual violation, Van Wyk went to have drinks with his friends while in the company of the victim.

It is his testimony that he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol that he had consumed on that day.

He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off.

According to the police, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility three years ago, having served his sentence on charges of rape and murder.

Van Wyk is expected to appear in court on 20 March after his case was postponed for further police investigations.

