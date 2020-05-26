Septuagenarian sews over 600 face masks

A Groot Aub septuagenarian, who sews face masks that prevent the spread of Covid-19, encouraged other tailors to move out of their comfort zones and start sewing the much sought-after face masks.

Former primary school teacher Margrieth Beukes (79), also known as ‘Ouma Jeffrou’, joined government and local manufacturers to ensure facial masks are available especially during stage 2 where it is mandatory to wear one.

Beukes, who taught needlework at school many years ago, has decided to put her expertise to sew masks and to make a living, simultaneously helping government to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Beukes, who spoke through her son Casius Gertze, said she was raised to be independent and comes from a generation where people looked after themselves and ‘did their own thing.’

The elderly woman turns 80 years old this Saturday.

Although advanced in age, Beukes said she has the vigour and energy. Over the past two weeks, she sewed 630 masks on an old Singer sewing machine. She sells her masks for Ṅ$20.

Beukes purchased the materials with earnings from chips and ice that she sells from home.

She also used her pension grant of N$1 300 to venture into sewing face masks.

“People must not expect things to come their way but move out of their comfort zone and become self-reliant. The youth should stop expecting the government to provide for them. Instead, (they) should make use of the possible opportunities availed to them and look after themselves,” she remarked.

With her proceeds, Beukes intends to invite fellow elders from Groot Aub for a meal. She plans to donate food parcels but says if she does not generate enough money, she will host her fellow pensioners by cooking them a meal.

She will also pay the three unemployed young women who assist her with sewing.

Beukes, who is also a community activist and church leader, told New Era she picked up fellow pensioners in her community who were struggling to have daily meals regularly and they were not benefiting from food parcel donations.

Beukes looks vibrant for her age, saying she keeps busy and does not sit idle.

“I work at home: I cook and clean; I don’t sit. I am very busy at home. I am also busy with church activities,” said Beukes, who also sews traditional Nama dresses, apron and shawls.

2020-05-26 09:45:57 | 4 days ago