‘Serial rapist’ case ready for trial

Maria Amakali

The case of a man, who is facing multiple counts of rape and that of defiling and mutilating a 10-year-old girl in 2018, is ready to proceed for trial in the High Court. Judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday during the mentions roll informed Gavin Gawanab (25) that his case is ready for trial. Gawanab is expected to make his first appearance before Judge Dinah Usiku on 20 August. Gawanab appeared from police custody. The father of two, made headlines last year when he was arrested for allegedly raping and genitally mutilating a 10-year-old minor on 26 October 2018, in Windhoek. According to police reports at the time, Gawanab cut the girl’s genitals before he violently defiled her along the Daan Viljoen road where the children were walking towards farm Satan Logh. It is alleged that after committing the gruesome act, he fled into the mountains. Gawanab, an alleged serial rapist, was on bail of N$1 500 in another criminal case when he committed the alleged offence. It is alleged that he was released from police custody in connection with a rape that also happened in Havana in 2017, three months prior. Gawanab was also arrested in September 2015 for raping his niece who was six years old at the time, in Havana. The accused was out on bail for this case as well. The case was transferred to the regional court but was provisionally withdrawn in order to be added to his current charges that he is to face in the High Court. According to court records, one case was temporarily withdrawn because of the repeated absenteeism of the complainant. Another one was provisionally withdrawn due to incomplete police investigations.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na



2020-07-17 09:38:53 | 3 days ago