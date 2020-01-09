Shikwambi’s remarkable rise continues

WINDHOEK - Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi admitted she was now entrusted with a bigger responsibility following her promotion to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

Shikwambi was promoted by police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga this week and will now head the force’s public relations department.

The former Chief Inspector will take over from Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, who was transferred to Omaheke Region to head the police farm.

“So, the promotion, even though exciting does not just mean collecting more respect and salutes, however this means I am entrusted with bigger and more responsibilities,” she said.

“Therefore, I believe it is required of me to come up with fresh ideas and new strategies for the division that will enhance our performance and render better services to the force and the public at large.” Ndeitunga thanked both Shikwambi and Kanguatjivi on their new appointments.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the two officers for their appointments to serve in these very important portfolios of higher responsibility,” he said. Shikwambi, who joined the force 23 years ago, added she already has a good relationship with the media and was looking forward to strengthening it to the benefit of both parties and the public at large.

Shikwambi is currently doing a masters degree in security and strategic studies through the University of Namibia.

She was part of Namibia’s UN Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan during 2013 and 2015. She also served on a similar mission during 2008-2009.

Shikwambi, who hails from Tsumeb, is married and is a proud mother of two sons. She has three brothers Joram, Jordan and Amos Shiyuka, whom she said they have been supportive of her career over the years.

She is also a Sunday school teacher at Inner City Lutheran Congregation in Windhoek since 2001.

