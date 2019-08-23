Shonena, Dong in mega fight tomorrow at Ongwediva … “The Battle: Namibia vs China” Boxing Bonanza

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – Boxing fans in the northern part of the country are in for a treat this weekend when the much-anticipated “The Battle: Namibia vs China” Boxing Bonanza takes centre stage at Ongwediva tomorrow.

The boxing bonanza, which is part of the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair festivities, will be headlined by Namibia’s WBO African welterweight king Mikka Shonena who will take on Chinese WBO Asia Pacific Youth welterweight champion Youli Dong in what is expected to be a mega fight.

Also on the card tomorrow is Harry Simon Jnr, who will square off against Zimbabwe’s Philip Musariri in a junior welterweight eight-rounder, while Paulus Paulus will face Malawi’s Roy Yudha in an eight round middleweight international contest.

Also, in the mix tomorrow will be Michael Bernard who takes on compatriot Dominicus Weyulu in a junior lightweight six-rounder and Sebastian Nathaniel confronts Niikoti Johannes also in a junior lightweight six-rounder. Emmanuel Mungandjela will take on Simon Shafodini over six rounds in a welterweight fight.

Welterweight boxer Edison Nghipondoka will be in action against Malawian opponent Chikondi Makawa, while Philipus “Energy” Ngitumbwa goes toe-to-toe with Japhet Amukwa for their super bantamweight fight over six rounds.

Also in the super bantamweight division over four rounds, Mateus “The Beast” Nghitumbwa takes on Paulus Aikela and Paulus Amavila and Immanuel Jason will open the day’s proceedings with their lightweight four-rounder.

Standard tickets will cost N$100 and N$10 000 for a VIP table seating 10 people. Tickets are available at all Computicket outlets countrywide at all Shoprite and Checkers stores. Tickets will also be sold at the venue.

