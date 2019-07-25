Shootout robbery accused to get trial dates

WINDHOEK - Five men who were involved in a deadly armed robbery in Windhoek nearly a decade ago will be getting new trial dates in August.

The accused, Titus Shooya, 42, Lisia Amwaama, 43, Nande Valombola, 36, Jerobeam Johannes, 46, and Christian Killi Edward, 54, all made an appearance in Windhoek Regional Court on bail yesterday.

During their appearance before Magistrate Elina Nandago, they were informed that they will only be given new trial dates in August.

Although the State was ready, to begin with the trial, one of the accused Amwaama showed up without any legal representation. Magistrate Nandago postponed the matter to August 13 to arrange a trial date and for Amwaama to attain legal representation.

The accused are charged with counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of firearms without a license.

The charges emanate from a deadly shooting that occurred at a bar and gambling house in Windhoek’s Ausspannplatz area on April 2, 2009. It is alleged Shooya and his co-accused stole N$20 000 from the bar on the date in question. The group allegedly tried to flee the scene, but did not get far before police officers arrived on the scene. A deadly exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the death of two suspected robbers. Another two suspected robbers were wounded. Tuhafeni Kakololo, 39, who had a previous conviction for armed robbery and David Ndume, 25, were killed in the shootout. Whilst Johannes and Edward were wounded.

Johannes and Edward spent close to three weeks in hospital before they appeared in court in connection with the crime. The five men have all denied guilt when they gave their plea to the charges in Windhoek Regional Court in December 2010.



2019-07-25 09:36:27 9 hours ago