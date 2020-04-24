Sibbinda councillor accused of nepotism Obrien Simasiku National Zambezi

Villagers at Sabelo in the Sibbinda constituency have accused their councillor of nepotism when it comes to the allocation of boreholes in their area. Sibbinda constituency councillor Ignatius Chunga has come under fire for allegedly repeatedly snubbing the community when it comes to the region’s drought relief programme.

The councillor is accused of drilling a borehole at his cattle post at the expense of Sabelo villagers who were reportedly included on the initial list of beneficiaries. The councillor is also accused of placing his son on the beneficiary list. Aggrieved community members, who requested for anonymity citing possible reprisals, said they learned through their headman that the village was removed from the list of beneficiaries.

The councillor, according to community members, claimed the village did not qualify. “We don’t understand what the councillor has against us, every year, we apply but all of a sudden, we don’t benefit. He already drilled a borehole on his cattle post, and then placed his son on the list. We are a community that is suffering, yet he wants to prioritise individuals whose boreholes are not accessible to the entire community,” the community members stated.

“His son doesn’t have a kraal, neither a cattle post, how can he qualify? What the councillor does is totally wrong, continuing to deprive the poor, while they are well off. He should tell us what requirement he is using in selecting recipients.”

Attempts to contact Chunga proved futile, as his phone rang unanswered for the past two days. He did not also respond to a text message sent to his mobile phone.

