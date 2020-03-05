Simon Jr will send Makhensi to the cleaners – Tobias Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

Boxing promoter and coach Nestor Tobias says boxer Harry Simon Jr, the son of the former world champion Harry Simon, is ready for his much-awaited fight against South African opponent Jabulani Makhensi.

Simon Jr will challenge Makhensi for the WBA Africa and IBF International Jr welterweight titles at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on 21 March.

The 22-year-old Namibian boxing sensation will be looking to make a greater name for himself and follow in the footsteps of his legendary father by crafting himself in the history books by defeating Makhense, who is undefeated after nine fights.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Tobias assured fans that Simon Jr is well prepared and ready for the fight, which many boxing pundits have dubbed the biggest bout of his flourishing career.

The award-winning promoter added that Simon Jr has been hard at work in the gym putting touches to his training regime and fireworks should be expected when he takes on the South African.

“We are ready for this fight. I am expecting greater things from this young man. We are looking at adjusting his style of fight for Makhensi, and anything that they put on the table we will ensure he adjusts comfortably. The young man is ready to go out there and make a name for himself and prove himself. He’s not trying to compete with his father’s legacy but he will try to do better than what his old man did. His father [Simon Snr] was a great fighter with unmatched ability, which also puts the young man under pressure to ensure he works very hard to surpass the legacy his father,” said Tobias Makhense, dubbed a rising star in South African boxing has had impressive victories along the way, but he has never faced a tricky, powerful and skillful opponent like Simon Jr – hence a crackerjack affair is indeed in the offing.

Simon Jr also remains undefeated after 11 fights with 9 of those fights coming by knockouts, which makes him a dangerous opponent for Makhense. A victory against Makhense will set up Simon Jr for greater things.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-03-05 07:33:40 | 6 hours ago