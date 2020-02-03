Six arrested with pangolin skins

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana have arrested at least six people for dealing with pangolins in the past two weeks.

Four pangolin skins and one live pangolin have been recovered.

The pangolins skins have a combined value of N$200 000, while the live pangolin is valued at N$150 000 on the black market.

In the recent incident, a 36-year-old suspect was on Thursday arrested with a pangolin skin valued at N$50 000.

Police spokesperson for Oshana Frieda Shikole said the pangolin skin was found hidden in the suspect’s house at Ehafo village in the Uukwiyuushona constituency.

“The accused person was found in possession of a pangolin skin hidden at the suspect’s house,” said Shikole.

The suspect has been arrested and police investigations into the matter continue.

Last week, the police arrested five suspects for dealing with protected wildlife.

Two of the suspects were arrested with a live pangolin following a police search of their vehicle in Okaku kaNangula village, situated along the Oshakati-Omungwelume road.

The pangolin was allegedly hidden under a rear seat of a car.

Three other suspects were arrested with pangolin skins hidden in the boot of their car.

The three were arrested at Oniimwandi village on the Oshakati-Okahao main road.

All the pangolin products were confiscated and handed to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Still in Oshana region, Samuel Indongo (8) is reported to have drowned in a flood plain at Onandomba village in Uukwiyuushona constituency on Thursday.

According to Shikole, he was reportedly trying to swim.

His next of kin is informed.

Indongo’s case is the third to be reported in three days.

-nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-02-03 07:10:10 | 3 days ago