SK Khoza to party with Namibians

WINDHOEK - Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza, a South African television presenter and actor best known for hosting shows such as Mzanzi Ridez and Goal Diggerz, and who also acted as Shaka in The Queen, will be partying with Namibians on May 4 at Cappello.

This was announced by Olive Entertainment as its second edition of the V-Lifestyle Party, after the first edition was hosted last year. The inaugural edition saw South African personality Minnie Dlamini partying all night long with Namibians.

SK made his mark as one of the best South African personalities when he was a field presenter for the Vuzu show, V-Entertainment, and made his acting debut in the role of DJ Teeman in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, iNkaba in 2012.

Julia “Boss Lady” Kadhikwa, the lady behind the event, says they will also be having Ice Prince, also from South Africa, as a “surprise guest”. She revealed that Ice Prince was already making plans to travel to Namibia and that a formal announcement will be made at the end of the month.

The V-Lifestyle Party is about fun and fantasy, bridging the gaps between countries, fans and their stars of choice, according to the organisers.

According to Boss Lady, this year’s event will be bigger and better than last year’s, which was hosted at the ConFab Restaurant.

The party is also expected to pull a horde of local top-trending disc jockeys, artists, designers and stylists, and the idea is to encourage social networking and cross-pollinate ideas with the hope to strike business deals.



