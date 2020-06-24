Social reflections - 3 ingredients you lack in your path to success Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

She has immense talent and is capable of becoming an actress, singer, songwriter, chef, or a radio jock. She has talent that surpasses true understanding and one may easily call her “a jack of all trades”. Yet, in the midst of the talent she possesses, she is rendered immobile by her inability to see how to use her talents, which results in making excuses and finding every reason known to mankind as to why she cannot start on a particular project. In addition, she struggles with commitment and has a knack for starting something and at the first sign of resistance, she then quits while ahead.

This is the story of a woman who can become anything she wants, however, she allows her self-doubt and character weaknesses to rid her of an otherwise promising future. She looks at her life through the lens of doubt, excuses, and fear. I know her and see parts of myself in her, I know the battle of talent that goes unwatered, talents that go unused and talent that can render one helpless and inactive.

Hard work shows itself in three main ingredients, which are; discipline, consistency, and dedication. I am nowhere near successful, however, I have been in close to proximity to successful people, in who I see common denominators and the main ingredients that fuel their success.

1. You lack discipline

We have all watched enough YouTube videos that speak on discipline and we have read enough quotes on Instagram that encourage discipline. Yet, even with this knowledge, the application of discipline remains the hardest part of our journey to our won individual journeys of success. How many times have you started something and quit? How many projects have you taken on and never finished? How many new years resolutions have you made that become long forgotten by the time it comes to mid-year?

Discipline is in doing even when you do not feel like it. Attaining true control over your life means learning that your emotions do not dictate your outcome. Learning to stick to set out goals, will allow you to continually take active steps forward.



2. You lack consistency

When we set out to do something, the starting is exciting, however, the true reward is in the consistency. Every venture has a story, and that of success is found in the ability to continue and stay at it. Sometimes, the answer does not lie in the new project or new venture, but in the continuation of what you started.

Consistency is my biggest flaw, but it is in admitting it to be an area of flaw that I can reinforce it.

Becoming aware of your areas of weakness provides you with an opportunity to ensure that you can curb the downfall. It is putting mitigating practices in place that manage the risk.

Understanding the most important practices and your relationship to them, allows you to be able to manage them. It is one thing to have a goal in sight, it is another to plan your route to the said goal. In doing so, you have to foresee the risks and plan for them.

3. You lack dedication

Inputting discipline and consistency into practice to ensure you live a well-rounded life that sets you up to achieving your goals, how does one manage the fatigue?

Fatigue is an inevitable part of the journey, and often times we quit when confronted with fatigue. Needing rest is not synonymous with quitting. Recognizing when you need a time out to refresh your creativity and regain strength to continue the uphill climb to your dreams is an important part of the journey.

However, there has to be a time when you get back onto the climb after resting, which is usually the place in which dedication comes to play. You must want it badly enough, to fuel your dedication to keep at it. There is no alluding to the fact that the journey can be exhausting mentally and physically, but with this understanding comes a personal responsibility to stay dedicated in your pursuit.

Rest, but do not give up. Your dedication determines your altitude. Discipline, consistency, and dedication are done on the inside, to build a resilient character that can weather the storm. The biggest battle is on the inside, and in mastering yourself, you master your destiny.



From one Powerhouse to another

Love Mavis

