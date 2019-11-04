Somaeb returns to the fold as Samaria names 24-man squad … Dr Hage Geingob Cup this weekend Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – The Brave Warriors will this coming Saturday rely on the experience and lethalness of attacking midfielder-cum-striker Hendrik “Ballack” Somaeb when Namibia take on the Chipolopolo of Zambia in the 6th edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday in the capital.

Somaeb, an experienced finisher who played a vital role in Namibia’s 2018 Caf African Nations Championship (Chan), leads a 24-man squad called up by Warriors interim gaffer Bobby Samaria to face Zambia.

The 27-year old striker, who currently plies his trade with Zambian Super League side Lusaka Dynamos FC, was not part of Namibia’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad in Egypt but his return to the national team fold this weekend will be of great importance as the Warriors will be using this weekend’s clash as preparation for the 2020 Chan tournament in Cameroon.

The Dr Hage Geingob Cup honours and celebrates the life of Namibian President Geingob, especially his immense contribution to the development of sports in general and football in particular. The Cup also pays tribute to the head of state for dedicating his efforts and lifetime towards empowering the country’s youth through sports.

“First of all we are playing for the president and we have to do it with a win. Both countries have qualified for the 2020 Chan finals and will try to find combinations and see how best we go to Cameroon to do our best that side. I’m so proud of the boys, they have come a long way during tough times in our football. They remain focused on what they love doing and they continue representing the nation with so much pride,” said coach Samaria, who helped Namibia qualify for her second Chan tournament.

Samaria oozed confidence in the 24-man squad he named for Zambia, saying each and every player on the list earned his call-up and they are all hungry to succeed. The 24 players called up reported for camp yesterday at Palm Hotel in Windhoek, ahead of today’s training session.

According to Zambian online football site Zambianfootball.co.zm, Chipolopolo’s stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi also named an all local 18-member squad for the Namibia friendly, which sees Nkwazi FC talisman Emmanuel Chabula leading Chiyangi’s men. Zambia will also be using the match prepare for 2020 Chan.

Chiyangi has also handed debut call-ups to Green Eagles’ striker Kennedy Musonda, Nkwazi’s Eric Chomba, and Kabwe Warriors’ Zachariah Chilongoshi. Green Buffaloes defender Chilimba Moonga, Red Arrows midfielder George Simbayambaya, and Sensational Zanaco’s Kelvin Kapumbu have also been summoned for Saturday’s invitational encounter.

Namibia squad: Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Calvin Spiegel and Charles Uirab. Defenders: Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Aprocius Petrus, Gregory Auchumeb, Larry Haraeb and Tjiuana Tja Tjatindi. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Wendell Rudath, Obrey Amseb, Gustav lsaack, Llewelyn Stanley and Absalom Limbondi. Strikers: Hendrik Somaeb, Elmo Kambindu, Panduleni Nekundi, Isaskar Gurirab and Mapenzi Muwanei.

Zambia squad: Goalkeepers: Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos). Defenders: Gift Zulu (Nkana), Zacharia Chilongoshi (Kabwe Warriors), Adrian Chama, Mwila Phiri (both United), Chilimba Moonga (Green Buffaloes), George Simbayambaya (Red Arrows), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars). Midfielders: Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Eric Chomba (Nkwazi), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco). Strikers: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Charles Zulu (Zanaco), Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors).

