Speaker honoured for his contribution to education

WINDHOEK - Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, was conferred an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Bath in London recently. Katjavivi, the founding Vice Chancellor and one of the pioneers of the University of Namibia, was honoured for his immense contribution to higher education in Namibia and the SADC region.



Bath University is one of the prestigious universities in Europe, ranking among the top ten universities in the United Kingdom. Professor Richard Mawditt – who delivered the oration during the occasion presided over by the Chancellor of the university, His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Earl of Essex – described Katjavivi as a selfless individual who contributed greatly to social justice and the development of higher education in both his native country, Namibia, and Africa in general.



“Peter Katjavivi has dedicated his life to the causes of social justice, education, good governance and democracies, building international support for his country and its African neighbours through diplomatic activity, with a special persona recognised throughout Africa and beyond,” said Mawditt.



The Speaker was further commended by President Hage Geingob, who noted in a congratulatory message that the conferment signifies a great achievement – not only for Katjavivi but Namibia in general. “I wish to congratulate you. An accolade of this magnitude by one of the leading universities in Europe is a moment of great pride for you, the family and Namibia at large,” said Geingob.



Katjavivi, who dedicated his award to the development of education in Namibia, noted during his acceptance statement that his contribution to education could not have been possible without team effort. “I share this honour with my country, Namibia, as well as with all those colleagues who have been associated with the development of the University of Namibia to what it has become today,” said Katjavivi. *George Sanzila works as Chief Information Officer in the Division: Research, Information, Publications and Editorial Services at the National Assembly.

2018-12-14 11:00:08 19 days ago