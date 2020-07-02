Speaker throws down the gauntlet

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi yesterday castigated and issued a verbal warning to Landless People’s Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi and his deputy Henny Seibeb over their “unbecoming” conduct in the August House this week. Katjavivi warned the two MPs that their conduct was disrupting the work of the House to the detriment of the electorate that they represent. Katjavivi’s warning follows a commotion that erupted in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, after Swartbooi labelled Founding President Sam Nujoma a thug and liar.

The turmoil happened during the discussion of the national reconciliation motion initiated by opposition Swanu leader Tangeni Iijambo about two weeks ago. “It is with great astonishment and regret that I have to report that the conduct of some members yesterday, in this August House was to the point which I considered it totally out of order and uncalled for,” Katjavivi said. “In terms of Rule 124 (1) read with Rule 111, I issue you with a warning that if you do not refrain from the behaviour you displayed yesterday, I will have you removed from this House.” He also appealed to MPs to refrain from shouting comments and using unbecoming language, across the floor as this creates a situation that undermines the smooth running of business. Furthermore, Katjavivi said he would not tolerate unruly behaviour from any MP of the National Assembly. “Me, naming members does not mean that I am talking to them only, there are a few members that are sitting here making themselves guilty of this un-parliamentary conduct,” he added. He said when members were sworn in, they subscribed to a code of conduct to which they must adhere. “I will report these behaviour to the Committee on Privileges as soon as the committee is constituted in order to deal with these matters accordingly,” he said.

