Spur of the moment midwifery earns promotion Selma Ikela Front Page News Khomas

WINDHOEK - A female correctional officer, who without hesitation last month assisted a woman in labour to successfully deliver a baby in a Katutura backyard, has earned herself a promotion for her heroic act.

Namibian Correctional Service Commissioner, General Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela, promoted officer Fabina Nditoudja Hangula to senior correctional officer following her heroic deeds on 9 October.

Hangula was on patrol as part of the Operation Kalahari Desert when she assisted Lavinia Kashile, who was in labour, deliver a healthy baby girl. Kashile and her baby girl, who is named after Hangula and nicknamed ‘Kalahari’, were discharged from hospital two weeks ago.

“Hence, the senior management committee of the NCS agreed, as a token of appreciation for the job well done, to promote our heroine, CO1 Hangula to the rank or senior correctional officer: Grade 10, Integrated Security at Windhoek correctional facility with immediate effect,” stated Hamunyela at a media briefing yesterday.

Hamunyela stated NCS senior management committee and staff considered the efforts of Hangula spotting Kashile, determining the fact and safely facilitating the delivery of the baby as heroic act. He said this is also an opportunity for building the image of the NCS.

Hangula joined NCS on 30 August 2015 and was posted at the Integrated Security at the Windhoek facility responsible for ensuring the security of all persons (offenders, officers and visitors) and their properties.

“I am happy about what you did for me. Thank you very much,” said Hangula after her promotion.

Hangula told New Era two weeks ago during a visit to the mother and baby, after being discharged from hospital that this was not the first time she helped a fellow woman in labour to safely deliver a baby.

In 2013, she with the help of her mother also assisted a woman deliver twins in the north. During the visit to Kashile, Hangula’s colleagues who accompanied her donated clothes and other items to the newly born as well as to the unemployed mother.







2019-11-06 07:16:18 | 1 days ago