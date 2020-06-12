SPYL dismayed by verbal brawling involving MPs Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

×

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) in Oshikoto has expressed disappointment in the conduct of some members of parliament, saying the use of insults and vulgar words does not reflect well on a Christianity nation that is also driven by cultural norms.

SPYL regional secretary Josef Katukula said it was humiliating and disappointing to see elders insulting and using derogatory words on national television, instead of expending their positive energy to constructive debate on pertinent issues of national interest.

Katukula reacted to the recent spat between the leader of the Landless People’s Movement, Bernadus Swartbooi, and Swapo member and minister of labour Utoni Nujoma in which the two exchanged derogatory remarks.

The incident attracted public attention.

“I am not siding with any of the parliamentarians but what I am calling for is for all to conduct themselves in a good manner. This thing of imitating what happens in the South African parliament should not be condoned in the land of the brave. We are a Christian country guided by cultural norms that require us to behave in a certain manner. But using derogatory remarks towards another is unacceptable. They can debate on mutually beneficial grounds, but this should be done in a civilised manner,” stressed Katukula.

“Therefore, let us all uphold what our constitution, especially chapter 7 and all its articles as well as Article 55, which requires parliamentarians take an oath on how to conduct themselves during sittings and out of parliament at all times.

Everyone’s dignity should be upheld all the time; therefore, we, as youth expect our leaders to fight for issues that are of bread and butter, employment creation and economic growth and not personal attacks. We, as the youth, do not want to inherit a cabinet that has turned into a circus and which is ungovernable.”

2020-06-12 10:35:03 | 21 hours ago