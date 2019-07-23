SPYL to hunt down ‘enemies’ within 

WINDHOEK – Secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) Ephraim Nekongo on Saturday called on all broad-minded and loyal party members to help track down and get rid of the “enemies” within. SPYL suspects it has ‘hibernators’ within its rank and file, an unwanted situation ahead of this year’s national elections.

“We are faced with many challenges whereby some are hibernators within us. We strongly reject the independent candidates in Swapo Party,” said the ruling party youth league leader.

Panduleni Iitula, a medical doctor and Swapo card-carrying member, has declared himself as an independent candidate and if his plan pans out to the letter, would challenge Swapo presidential candidate Hage Geingob.

Despite his ambitions, Itula has rejected calls that he must resign from the ruling party, saying his candidacy is supported by the provisions in the party’s constitution.

Calls for his expulsion from the party have heightened in recent months, with Nekongo the latest party leader to suggest similar action against independent candidates.

Nekongo made his latest remarks while speaking at the opening of the league’s fundraising gala dinner held at the Nampower Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

“I call on all progressive and compatriot members of Swapo Party to unite and wipe these hibernators out of our party,” said Nekongo to thunderous applause from the audience.

The gala dinner aimed at raising funds to supplement the league’s operational budget that, according to Nekongo, is currently not sufficient for the daily operations and activities of the youth wing.

He said the aim of the gala dinner was further to raise funds to assist SPYL’s 14 regional offices, which according to him also face challenges – ranging from lack of office equipment to transport and promotional materials, just to mention a few.

Speaking at the same occasion, SPYL deputy secretary Christine Haindaka assured participants that their contributions would be put to a good use and that SPYL will play a huge role in this year’s National Assembly and Presidential elections.

“You have given us the resources, now we are going to work and we won’t disappoint you. We pray that the Mighty Lord may bless you and your businesses,” she said.

