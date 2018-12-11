Standard Bank rewards customers with free access to VIP Airport lounges

Maihapa Ndjavera

WINDHOEK - Standard Bank Namibia, together with MasterCard, last week launched their Lounge Key programme, which allows the bank’s Private Banking and Prestige Banking customers free access to 850 VIP lounges at international airports across the world, including Eros Airport.

‘’We haven’t changed much to a winning recipe for the last couple of years but awakened to the fact that our customers need more than just a card to pay with. This is the reason why we have developed, together with our partners, MasterCard, lounge access for our Prestige and Private Bank customers through the Lounge Key program,’’ said Hendrik du Plessis, Head of Cards at Standard Bank Namibia.

Through the Lounge Key programme, Standard Bank customers can enjoy access to 850 VIP lounges in Dubai, Europe, Across Africa, and many others across the world.

“We are super excited to share this news with our customers, and [it] is a way for us to express that we are more than [a] bank that looks at ways to improve our customers’ lifestyles,” Du Plessis added.

To gain entry into the VIP lounges, Standard Bank customers simply need to present their identification, along with their Standard Bank Prestige Credit Card or Private Bank MasterCard.

“Clients can conveniently download the Lounge Key app on their smartphones to stay up-to-date in terms of lounge availability at airports, and specific terms that might apply to certain lounges – for example, whether they allow kids and how many guests are allowed for each Lounge Key member, etc,” Du Plessis explained.

He added that that Standard Bank managed to secure the VIP lounge at Eros Airport for the exclusive comfort of the bank’s Prestige and Private Bank clients.

