Standard Bank urges Namibians to take advantage of listing

WINDHOEK – The public will have the opportunity to take up shares in Standard Bank Namibia Holdings Limited, the holding company of Standard Bank Namibia Limited, following its successful application to list on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX).

Standard Bank Namibia Holdings Limited is part of the Standard Bank Group. Standard Bank Namibia Chief Executive, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, said the listing is important evidence of Standard Bank’s commitment to Namibia and its people and represents an important milestone in the Bank’s commitment to invest in the national economy, deliver exceptional banking services and increase shareholder value.

“This listing is a cause for celebration and a sense of immense pride and excitement for the bank’s employees, management, board, shareholders and indeed for the entire Namibia. We are excited to take on this journey and we commit to work hard to expand the scope of growth for the bank, its shareholders and for Namibia,” Mungunda noted.

According to Mungunda, the listing, once completed, will enable the Bank to tap from domestic as well as international opportunities and increase loyalty and trust for the bank. “Significantly, the listing also affords ordinary Namibians an opportunity to be shareholders in Standard Bank and enable them to participate in the Bank’s growth and share in its success.”

“Just as we say Namibia is our home, we drive her growth, this listing presents an opportunity to Namibians to say ‘Standard Bank is our bank. We share in her growth.’ I call on Namibians across the length and breadth of our country not to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to graduate from customers to co-owners of Standard Bank,” said Mungunda.

Applications for shares officially opened on 7 October and close at 12:00 on 1 November 2019. Once applications have closed, the next step will be the official listing on the NSX.

The share acquisition application forms are available at all Standard Bank branches and agencies across the country as well as on the bank’s website.

2019-10-16 07:23:11 1 hours ago