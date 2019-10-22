Standard Bank wins Best Investment Bank in Namibia award Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Standard Bank has scooped the top spot as Namibia’s Best Investment Bank in the EMEA Finance 2019 Awards.

“Standard Bank Namibia is delighted to have been recognised with this award at this year’s EMEA Finance Awards. It acknowledges the dedication of our staff and the support of our valued customers,” said chief executive Vetumbuavi Mungunda.

“We are pleased to have received these awards which serve as recognition of our future-focused strategy, and bear testament to our commitment to digital innovation for our customers … Our purpose is to drive Namibia’s growth. We are committed to being more than a provider of financial products and services – we are a catalyst for economic change in our country and we endeavour to enhance the lives of our fellow Namibians by doing the right business the right way. The EMEA Finance Award is again a manifestation of our commitment to our clients in particular and Namibia in general,” said Mungunda.

The EMEA Finance Award comes on the heels of another prestigious award that the bank received from Euromoney Magazine in July this year, recognising Standard Bank as the Best Bank in Namibia.

Mungunda has also congratulated other Standard Bank Group members for their respective awards. EMEA Finance Magazine awarded Standard Bank 19 accolades across several award categories for 2019.

