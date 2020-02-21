Star of the week: captain Carlo Gordon Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the week is none other than Resplendent captain Carlo Gordon who placed a mayday call for his crew from his sinking vessel off the Namibian coast. Captain Gordon did everything in his power to save the lives of 26 crew members. Maritime tradition dictates that a captain ensures the safe evacuation of every passenger before he evacuates himself. Gordon is sadly lost at sea as search efforts were suspended on Wednesday. We wish his family and loved ones all the strength during this difficult period. Gordon you remain a hero of note.



2020-02-21 08:03:24 | 3 days ago