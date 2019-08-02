Star of the Week: Judge Christie Liebenberg

Our Star of the Week is High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg. Despite what is seen by some as a lenient sentence for granting former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa a fine of N$50 000 following her recent corruption conviction, the judge showed that no one is above the law no matter what their social, political or economic standing they may command. Judge Liebenberg convicted Hanse-Himarwa on a charge of corruptly using her office for gratification.

The fine is coupled with a two-year sentence in case she had failed to pay it. Additionally, Judge Liebenberg sentenced the former minister to a jail term of 12 months, suspended for five years on condition she is not convicted of a crime of corruption during the period of suspension.

The judge stated while there is no doubt that Hanse-Himarwa has to live with the constant sense of guilt for having failed her family and those who had put their trust in her, the court cannot allow feelings of sympathy for those affected to deter it from imposing the kind of sentence dictated in the interest of justice and society.

